Afghanistan Seals 3-0 T20I Sweep Over West Indies in Dubai

Afghanistan continued their impressive T20I form by sweeping the West Indies 3-0 in the series, securing a dominant victory in the final match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on January 22, 2026. The series finale, though technically a dead rubber, served as a vital opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, displayed greater composure and tactical maturity throughout the three-match series, sealing victories by 38, 39, and a decisive margin in the third game.

Afghanistan’s Spin Dominance and Calm Chase

Having already clinched the series with two strong wins, Afghanistan’s bowlers set the tone once again by restricting the West Indies to 151 for 7 in their 20 overs. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Afghanistan’s spinners exploited Dubai’s turning conditions to great effect. The West Indies openers, Johnson Charles and Brandon King, began cautiously, but Charles fell early for 17, leaving the West Indies at 27 for 1 after four overs.

King, however, anchored the innings with 47 off 35 balls, but just as the West Indies were building momentum, Afghanistan’s skipper Rashid Khan intervened. He dismissed King with a clever delivery and quickly followed it up by sending Shimron Hetmyer back for 13. The middle-order collapse continued as Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ziaur Rahman Sharifi kept the pressure on, with Keacy Carty, Quentin Sampson, and Roston Forde all failing to build partnerships. Shamar Springer’s late cameo of 16 off 9 balls lifted the score past 150, but the target still appeared light for Afghanistan’s powerful batting lineup.

In reply, Afghanistan’s chase got off to a flying start. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran capitalized on erratic West Indian bowling, racing to 42 without loss by the five-over mark. Zadran led the way with 22 off 15, while Gurbaz supported him with 16 off 15. By the halfway stage, the duo had built a solid foundation of 72 runs, with Gurbaz anchoring the partnership on 38 off 34 balls and Zadran contributing 28 off 26.

Despite West Indies’ attempts to fight back with Gudakesh Motie and Khary Pierre, Afghanistan’s depth in batting ensured that the required run rate remained manageable. With 80 runs needed from 60 balls and all wickets intact, the Afghan team appeared firmly in control, and the chase never spiraled out of their reach. The third T20I, though a dead rubber, showcased Afghanistan’s depth, with key contributions from Sediqullah Atal and Darwish Rasooli in earlier matches strengthening their batting order.

The victory ensured a 3-0 series sweep, affirming Afghanistan’s growing stature in T20 cricket. The Afghan squad, blending youth and experience, dominated both with the bat and ball, with Mujeeb’s earlier hat-trick in the second match underscoring the team’s brilliance. As the T20 World Cup looms, Afghanistan’s tactical precision, especially in their spin department led by Rashid Khan and Mujeeb, promises to make them a strong contender in the tournament.

Reflecting on the series, Rashid Khan praised the team’s collective effort, particularly in managing pressure in crucial moments. “We worked hard on our middle-order partnerships, and I’m happy with how Rasooli stepped up,” he said after the second match. “It’s about effort until the last ball, and we kept hitting the right lengths.”

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who claimed a hat-trick in the second T20I, expressed his satisfaction with the series win and the preparations ahead of the World Cup. “The plan was to keep it simple and hit the stumps,” Mujeeb said. “West Indies are a good side, but this win will give us more energy for the World Cup.”

For the West Indies, captain Brandon King acknowledged the team’s shortcomings, especially with the fielding and the inability to capitalize on key moments. “We’ve been working on improving our fielding, but there’s a lot of room for improvement,” King remarked after the second match. “We need to take responsibility in these situations.”

As the series concludes, Afghanistan’s clean sweep highlights their readiness for the global stage, while the West Indies will look to regroup and make improvements ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.