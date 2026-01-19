Afghanistan Clinches 38-Run Win Over West Indies in T20I Series Opener

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium witnessed a commanding performance from Afghanistan on January 19, 2026, as they defeated West Indies by 38 runs in the opening match of their T20I series. The result marked an important milestone in the build-up to the upcoming T20 World Cup, with both teams looking to fine-tune their squads ahead of the tournament.

Afghanistan Recovers After Early Setbacks

Afghanistan’s batting innings began in dramatic fashion, with openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal both falling early. Gurbaz was dismissed for a golden duck, run out by Gudakesh Motie’s sharp fielding, and Atal was sent back for just 2 runs. Afghanistan’s score read a precarious 2 for 2, threatening to derail their innings before it had even begun. However, the team found an unlikely pair in Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli, who mounted a thrilling recovery. The two combined for a record-breaking 162-run partnership that turned the tide in Afghanistan’s favor.

Zadran played the anchor role with great composure, scoring 87 runs from 56 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes. Rasooli’s aggressive stroke play complemented Zadran’s steady hand as he made 84 runs from 59 balls, striking eight fours and two sixes. The pair’s partnership lifted Afghanistan to a formidable 182 for 3 in their 20 overs, despite the early setbacks.

West Indies’ bowlers struggled to break the partnership. Jayden Seales took a single wicket but conceded 30 runs in his four-over spell. Khary Pierre and Matthew Forde also faced difficulties, giving away 42 and 51 runs, respectively. The only bright spot for West Indies came from Motie, who bowled an economical spell, conceding just 18 runs in his four overs.

West Indies Fall Short in Chase

Chasing a daunting 183 for victory, West Indies’ batting line-up faltered from the start. Evin Lewis was dismissed early, caught at deep square leg off Ziaur Rahman Sharifi’s bowling. Johnson Charles contributed a brisk 27 from 16 balls, but his switch-hit attempt resulted in an LBW dismissal from Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Afghanistan’s bowlers, led by Rashid Khan, then took control, dismissing key players like Shimron Hetmyer and Amir Jangoo in quick succession, reducing West Indies to 57 for 5 at the halfway mark.

Despite some resistance from the lower order, including contributions from Matthew Forde and Motie, West Indies’ chase fell apart. The Afghan bowlers were relentless, with Sharifi claiming three wickets, while Mujeeb, Rashid, and Noor Ahmad each took two. The Windies ultimately ended their innings at 143 for 9, handing Afghanistan a comfortable 38-run win.

The result gave Afghanistan a 1-0 lead in the series, and while West Indies will look to regroup, Afghanistan’s all-around performance highlighted their growing maturity as a cricketing nation. Afghanistan’s bowlers, fielders, and middle-order batsmen delivered solid performances, with Rashid Khan leading by example, setting attacking fields, and rotating his bowlers effectively.

For West Indies, the loss served as a reminder of the areas they need to address before the World Cup. Their fielding lapses and inconsistent bowling were key factors in the defeat, but there were positives in the fight shown by their lower-order batsmen. Captain Brandon King and the coaching staff will undoubtedly review the footage, looking to iron out the team’s flaws ahead of the next match.

With the next T20I fast approaching, both teams will be eager to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the World Cup. Afghanistan’s confidence will be high, while West Indies will be determined to bounce back and avoid falling further behind in the series.