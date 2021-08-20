Afghanistan: A record 823 passengers boarded a US evacuation flight.

According to the Pentagon, the US military transport plane depicted in a now-iconic photograph jam-packed with Afghans escaping the country’s Taliban takeover carried a record 823 people.

The original estimate of 640 Afghans sat on the hard floor of the massive C-17 Globemaster III – already more than double the typical capacity — disregarded children passengers, according to the US military’s Air Mobility Command.

It said on Twitter that the count was based on the number of seats filled on the vehicles transporting passengers to the C-17 and excluded all minors seated on laps.

Finally, on Aug. 15, 2021, the plane, which was bound for Qatar, “safely conveyed 823 Afghan civilians from Hamid Karzai International Airport.” It read, “This is a record for this aircraft.”

The number of crew members on the flight was not specified by the directive.

According to Defense One, the crew was obliged to make the decision to depart due to the demand of Afghans seeking to leave on Sunday, even if the passengers were not manifested.

“We have women and children and people’s lives on the line; it’s not about capacity or rules and regulations – it’s about the training and directives that we were able to handle to ensure that we could safely and effectively get that many people out,” said Lieutenant Colonel Eric Kut, the flight’s mission commander.

Heavy equipment or a few hundred troops carrying huge packs with their own weapons and belongings are frequently carried aboard the transports.