Afghan warlords surrender with surprising ease to the Taliban.

Afghanistan’s warlords have sworn resolutely to defend their strongholds and smash the Taliban. However, they, like the government’s army, surrendered with startling ease.

President Ashraf Ghani called for a countrywide mobilization of militia forces as terrorists raced through the north in a surprise onslaught targeting Afghanistan’s anti-Taliban bastion.

Despite his tumultuous relationship with the country’s warlords, Ghani hoped they could help him turn the tide.

Ghani was looking to longtime strongman Atta Mohammad Noor and ethnic Uzbek warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum in the beleaguered northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Both were recognized for their tenacious resistance to the Taliban in the 1990s and have remained powerful actors in the fight for the past two decades.

The greying commanders appeared to be the frightening figures of their youth in the days running up to their defeat.

“The Taliban never learn from their mistakes,” Dostum said to reporters last week after returning to Mazar-i-Sharif, making a not-so-subtle reference to his fighters’ alleged slaughter of militants in 2001.

“The Taliban have tried multiple times to enter the north, but they have always been trapped. It will be difficult for them to leave.”

Noor issued his own threats on social media, uploading horrific images of Taliban dead by his men and threatening to fight to the death.

Noor posted on Twitter, “I prefer dying in dignity to dying in despair,” with other bold statements vowing to “protect the homeland.”

In a video shared to Facebook on Saturday, Noor, dressed in military fatigues, spoke calmly to the camera while rifle fire could be heard nearby.

Bravado, in the end, was not enough to defeat the insurgents.

After the Afghan military units they were helping succumbed to the Taliban late Saturday, both men’s militias were routed.

Dostum and Noor ran across the Uzbek border, which was close by.

Noor said they were the victims of deep betrayal, claiming their struggle came to an end “as a result of a big organized & cowardly conspiracy” on Twitter.

He didn’t say anything else.

Meanwhile, video posted on pro-Taliban social media accounts showed a group of young Taliban fighters rummaging around Dostum’s opulent home, rummaging through cabinets and putting overstuffed furniture to the test.

Their defeat occurred just days after Taliban forces kidnapped another strongman Ismail Khan in the western city of Herat.

Khan had sounded like the same powerful man in the run-up to his defeat, the same powerful figure who had ruled his dominion with such authority for decades that he had earned the moniker.