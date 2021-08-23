Afghan cricketers face uncertainty and distress following the Taliban’s takeover.

As Afghanistan’s top cricketers prepare for their upcoming tour – only days after the country succumbed to the Taliban – the crack of bat on ball reverberates around Kabul’s international stadium.

The tranquility of the deserted stadium stands in stark contrast to scenes only a few kilometers north, where tens of thousands of Afghans are desperately attempting to evacuate on evacuation aircraft from Kabul airport.

Following the hardline Islamists’ surprise victory, many members of Afghanistan’s famous national cricket team are finding it difficult to concentrate on their sport.

During a BBC radio interview broadcast over the weekend, pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq remarked of his Kabul teammates, “The anxiety is apparent in their eyes, in their words, even in their messages.”

“The Taliban have stated that they will not harass any sportsperson,” Haq added, speaking from the West Indies, where he is a member of the Caribbean Premier League.

The Taliban’s return has created widespread dread in Afghanistan and around the world, bringing back memories of their horrific first term in power, which lasted from 1996 to 2001 and saw them implement a severe form of Islamic rule.

Most types of entertainment were outlawed, including numerous sports, and stadiums were used as public execution sites.

The Taliban did allow some sports, but they were carefully regulated and exclusively for men to play and watch.

They didn’t mind cricket, though, and the game, which originated on the playing grounds of England decades ago, is also popular among Taliban warriors.

This has done little to assuage the anxieties of many athletes, for whom the country’s demise is about far more than sports.

“I plead to the world leaders; please do not allow Afghanistan to collapse into chaos,” former national captain Mohammad Nabi tweeted days before Kabul fell to the Taliban, who were swiftly seizing territory.

“We require your assistance. We want to live in peace.”

Cricket was little recognized in the country until the early 2000s, and its meteoric ascent was related to conflict: Afghan refugees picked up the sport in Pakistan and spread it throughout their homeland.

Since then, the national squad has risen quickly on the international stage, earning Test status in 2017 and now ranking among the top-10 sides in the world in the one-day and Twenty20 formats.

It has also become a potent emblem of national togetherness in a country riven by civil war in the last 20 years.