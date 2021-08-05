Adidas Improves Olympic and Football Season Prospects

Adidas, a German sportswear company, raised its profitability forecast for the year on Thursday, citing increased sales from the Olympics and the approaching European and American football seasons.

As influenza restrictions lifted and the football European Championships got underway, the Bavarian-based company made a net profit of 397 million euros ($470 million) between April and June.

Its bottom line was significantly higher than the same period last year, when the business suffered a 295 million euro loss due to temporary shop closures in many parts of the world due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Adidas now forecasts a 20% increase in sales across the board this year, with a net profit of between 1.4 and 1.5 billion euros.

Adidas said in a statement that the bullish prognosis was made despite “Covid-19-related lockdowns, industry-wide supply chain issues, and the geopolitical scenario.”

“We experienced an acceleration in our top- and bottom-line, driven by the power of our brand and better-than-expected demand for our products,” Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted stated in a news release.

“Despite the external headwinds that our industry continues to endure, this momentum gives us all the confidence to raise our full-year outlook.”

Except for China, which witnessed a 16 percent reduction in revenue compared to the same three-month period last year, the business claimed the drop reflected a robust recovery in the second quarter last year.

Sales in Europe and North America, on the other hand, were up 99 percent and 87 percent year over year, respectively.

Adidas forecasted a surge in sales in the second half of the year, owing to “an assortment of fresh product releases” and big sporting events such as the current Olympic games in Tokyo and the start of the American football and European club football seasons.

The firm will continue to bear the costs of its planned sale of Reebok, which was revealed in February as part of a five-year turnaround plan, with a budget of 200 million euros set aside for the divestiture of the brand.

Despite the increased guidance, Adidas’ stock price fell in early Frankfurt stock exchange trade.