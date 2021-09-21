Adebayo Akinfenwa sends Pep Guardiola a message of “grudge” from Liverpool.

After winning the Premier League last season, Adebayo Akinfenwa quipped that he wants revenge on Man City.

The 39-year-old is a known Liverpool supporter, having scored against them while playing for AFC Wimbledon in 2015.

The Wycombe Wanderers striker, who is set to retire at the end of the season, is set to face Pep Guardiola’s team in the League Cup on Tuesday night at the Etihad.

While he acknowledges he would like to travel to Anfield, the veteran has hinted that he wants to have one over on City after they recaptured the Premier League championship from Liverpool last season.

“I wouldn’t lie, I would have loved Liverpool at Anfield 100 percent,” Akinfenwa told TalkSPORT. “On a personal level, that’s exactly what I was looking for.

“But we got City, so hopefully we beat City since City robbed Liverpool of the Premier League last year, so I’m carrying grudges!”

Jurgen Klopp famously texted Akinfenwa when he helped Wycombe earn promotion to the Championship in 2020, the same year the Reds won the Premier League title.

“At the end of the [play-off final] game, I said the only person who can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp, because you know, Liverpool had won the league, and we were promoted, so I said, ‘look, we can celebrate together,’” he explained.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I was like a kid in a candy store when I got to my phone. I saw a video message from Klopp, and if you know me, or if you don’t, listen, I like to put off as much positive energy as possible, and I was gassed.

“Someone like Klopp at the time, Liverpool had won the league; he didn’t have to take the time to send me a message; he did, and for me, that’s exactly what football is about. I’d been gassed!

“I still have the message, and I have his phone number, so we’re fine.” He acquired my contact and sent me a message via WhatsApp, very straightforward.” “The summary comes to an end.”