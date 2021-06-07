Adayar, a Derby hero, has Appleby’s eye on King George.

The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot is likely to be Adayar’s next objective.

After finishing second in the Lingfield Derby Trial, the Frankel colt went one better under Adam Kirby at Epsom on Saturday, giving trainer Charlie Appleby his second victory in the top Classic, following Masar’s victory in 2018.

Adayar has handled his exertions well, according to the Moulton Paddocks handler, and he hopes to complete the Derby-King George double on July 24 for the first time since Galileo in 2001.

“He did a fantastic job in the race,” Appleby remarked.

“He went on the sea walker in the morning yesterday, and he has had