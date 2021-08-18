Adams is now the highest-paid safety in the NFL, according to reports.

According to the Seattle Times, the Seattle Seahawks signed former first-round draft pick Jamal Adams to a multi-million dollar contract deal on Tuesday, making him one of the best paid positional players in the NFL.

After agreeing to a four-year deal with the Seahawks worth $70 million, including $38 million in guaranteed money, the 25-year-old Texan is suddenly the league’s highest-paid safety.

He also surpasses quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner as the team’s third-highest-paid player.

Adams has been in contract talks with the Seahawks since they acquired him from the New York Jets for a bunch of draft picks at the end of last season.

For the Jets in 2020, the sixth overall choice in the 2017 NFL entry draft produced 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and 83 tackles.