Adama Traore is a transfer target for Liverpool, as are two other players on the verge of leaving.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool made it two wins in a row with a 2-0 win over Burnley in front of a full house at Anfield for the first time since the outbreak began.

Jurgen Klopp used his depth in the second half to bring on Roberto Firmino, Thiago, and Joe Gomez, as James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Andy Robertson were all unavailable.

Before the transfer window closes on August 31, the Reds manager has little over a week to conduct any business.

Although outgoings look to be the most likely, rumors continue to dominate the news.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool has expressed interest in Wolves’ Adama Traore this summer.

Nuno Espirito Santo, the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, is apparently interested in a reunion with the Spain international.

“For Liverpool, it hinges on the Origi or Shaqiri situation,” Romano remarked on the podcast.

“Tottenham are attempting to address Harry Kane’s predicament. Traore might be one of the names on the list if Kane is sold.

“Of course, Nuno admires the player. I’ve heard that the Tottenham board is interested in Traore. He isn’t a top priority right now, but he is on the list.”

Ben Woodburn, a midfielder, is also likely to leave Anfield this summer, with the club sanctioning a loan deal to Scottish side Hearts.

The 21-year-old is expected to arrive in Edinburgh early this week to finalize the deal, which is a one-year loan with the option to extend if all sides agree.

“He’ll be up either tonight or tomorrow morning,” says the narrator. Hearts boss Robbie Neilson revealed after his team’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen on Sunday, “It’s just a case of getting him up and getting him ready because it’s been permitted by Liverpool.”

Shaqiri will leave Liverpool this summer after reaching an agreement with Lyon in principle on the signing of the Swiss international.

On Monday, the player will have a physical in France to finalize the contract. “The summary has come to an end.”