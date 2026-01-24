Adam22 and Jason Luv Face Off in Miami Boxing Match

The heated feud between internet personalities Adam22 and Jason Luv came to a head on January 23, 2026, as the two squared off in a boxing ring in Miami. The event, organized by Brand Risk Promotions and streamed live on Adin Ross’ Kick channel, attracted a massive online audience and brought together a colorful undercard of influencers and fighters.

Internet Beef Meets the Boxing Ring

The fight was the culmination of years of public drama, sparked in 2023 after adult film star Jason Luv filmed an explicit scene with Lena The Plug, the wife of Adam22. This collaboration fueled viral memes and online debates, with Adam22 expressing a mix of jealousy and financial pride over the scene’s success. Despite the money earned, Adam22’s discomfort with the situation became public, leading to months of online trolling and rivalry between the two men.

As the years passed, the tension escalated, with Luv stoking the flames of the feud through public remarks and social media posts. When Brand Risk Promotions, helmed by Adin Ross, announced the boxing match in 2026, it was the logical next step in their ongoing internet rivalry. Initially scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern, the event was delayed by an hour, much to the frustration of eager fans.

While the main event garnered the most attention, the undercard featured a mix of notable figures from both the influencer world and professional sports. In one of the most anticipated bouts, rapper YK Osiris faced off against streamer Scam Likely, with both fighters bringing a heavy dose of drama to the ring. MMA fighter Gabriel Silva, son of legendary Anderson Silva, fought AP The Fighter in a controversial pro bout that ended in a disputed split decision after a questionable knockdown call.

Other highlights included a dominant win by Ethan Stern, who beat General Zach in three rounds, and Antonio “Bang” Williams, who earned a knockout in the second round. OJ Rose, dismissed as a “pillow hands” fighter by Rampage Jackson, silenced critics with a third-round stoppage of Andy Savage. Not every fight went according to plan, as Aaron The Plumber’s scheduled bout against KMAC was canceled due to an injury.

However, all eyes were on the much-anticipated clash between Adam22 and Jason Luv. The two had traded barbs during pre-fight press conferences, with Lena The Plug adding fuel to the fire. She made light of the situation, quipping about the fighters’ similar size, while Adam22 emphasized that he outweighed Luv by ten pounds. Luv, on the other hand, claimed to have slimmed down for the fight.

Throughout the build-up, both men used social media to promote the event, with Adam22 pledging that the match would silence any accusations of weakness in the eyes of the public. Lena, ever the provocateur, teased her husband’s prospects, while also posting playful remarks about her support for him in the lead-up to the fight.

The event, broadcast free on Ross’ Kick channel, featured a lively commentary team, including Rampage Jackson and Charleston White, who kept the audience engaged with playful banter. Fans eagerly awaited the main event, speculating on whether Adam22 could redeem himself or if Jason Luv would continue to cement his reputation as a notorious internet figure.

While the outcome of the fight remains to be seen, one thing is clear: the Adam22 vs. Jason Luv saga has redefined the boundaries between internet celebrity, social media drama, and combat sports. With the success of this event, influencer boxing shows no signs of slowing down. Adin Ross has already promised future events, including a free event for Miami fans, ensuring that the spectacle will continue to thrive.