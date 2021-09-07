Adam Cole on his decision to join AEW: “It Was A Fairly Simple Decision.”

Despite having a successful career in WWE, Adam Cole noted that joining AEW was a “pretty easy decision.”

When he and AEW CEO Tony Khan addressed to the media after his memorable debut at AEW All Out on Sunday, the former NXT champion made the disclosure.

Cole was asked how he responded to learning that his contract would expire considerably sooner than expected during the post-show scrum.

“Funny enough, I was also astonished, believe it or not. I had it in my head that it was six months later. As a result, I was taken aback. They were taken aback [WWE]. Many individuals were aware that I had signed a short-term extension,” Cole explained.

“I was in the middle of a pretty serious angle with Kyle O’Reilly, which was really significant to me,” he explained. He’s one of my closest buddies on the planet. Then things started to open up for me after that. It came as a shock to me as well.”

AEW’s newest addition also discussed his “amazing” discussion with WWE CEO Vince McMahon on Smackdown a few weeks ago.

He explained, “We had a really, really wonderful chat about a number of different subjects, but the actual conversation itself was awesome.”

McMahon is a “intimidating man who clearly demands respect in a lot of ways,” according to Cole, who described him as a “intimidating man who obviously commands respect in a lot of ways.”

Working with Khan, Cole went on to remark, was “awesome.”

“I know I love pro wrestling, but when you’re around Tony [Khan], you can’t help but be more pumped, ready to go, and fired up,” Cole added. “I don’t say this just because he’s here; I say it to everyone, but Tony is a great, amazing person.”

He also discussed how he came to the decision to join AEW instead of re-signing with the WWE. He explained that he had been waiting for this opportunity for a long time.

“This is in no way a criticism on [WWE].” I had a fantastic four years, but I wanted to come back and work with a crew that I like being around 24 hours a day, a staff that is just as enthusiastic about pro wrestling as I am, and fans who share our passion. Cole explained, “It was a really simple conclusion.”

The three-time winner of the Ring. Brief News from Washington Newsday.