Adam Cole Drops New, More Telling Hint Of Leaving After NXT TakeOver 36, According To WWE Rumors

Adam Cole’s future with WWE is still up in the air, but a tweet from the former NXT Champion could be the final straw.

His contract is up for renewal this week, but not before he settles his blood feud with former stablemate Kyle O’Reilly on August 22.

For the greater part of the year, the former leader of the then-dominant NXT stable “Undisputed era” has been locked in a brutal war with his former on-screen brother-in-arms O’Reilly.

It all started on Valentine’s Day, when the company hosted NXT TakeOVer: Vengeance Day, a pay-per-view event.

Then-NXT Champion Finn Balor was defending his title against Pete Dunne when his stablemates Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan attacked the Irishman, but the Undisputed Era intervened.

Cole superkicked Balor and then O’Reilly as the show was about to end with all men standing in the ring together, causing Cole to go on a singles run and break up NXT’s most popular stable.

Since then, Cole and O’Reilly have been at odds, and a match set for NXT TakeOVer 36 this weekend is set to be the final match between the two men, who have both defeated each other in prior pay-per-view events.

It could, however, be Cole’s final match with the company.

Cole tweeted a link to his Instagram profile with the phrase “The end of the era.” in an attempt to draw further attention to the occurrence. This coming Sunday. I throw the system for a loop.”

The caption could be viewed in two ways: as a reference to the conclusion of the storyline, or as a reference to his tenure with WWE.

Cole has been linked to a move to rival promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) due to his relationships with the talent there, according to reports. Cole has not yet made a formal decision regarding his contract.

He also gave a hint as to where he intends to go earlier this week.

Cole’s exit will be a significant blow to the NXT brand–and, by extension, WWE–because his name has been synonymous with the brand since his dramatic debut in 2017.

If Cole quits the organization after NXT TakeOver 36, he will leave with the record for the longest single reign as NXT Champion at 403 days, as well as the honor of being the first NXT North American Champion and four years of unforgettable moments.