Activists are urging the International Olympic Committee to postpone the ‘Genocide’ Beijing Games.

Activists called for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to be postponed on Tuesday, as China prepared to receive the Olympic torch one day after a protest disrupted the lighting ceremony in Olympia.

“This is what is referred to as “sports-washing.” There are no good reasons to hold the Olympics during a genocide “The World Uighur Congress’s advocacy manager, Zumretay Arkin, addressed a news conference in Athens.

“There will undoubtedly be protests (in China) by Uighurs and Tibetans,” Arkin said, adding that she hasn’t spoken to her family since 2017.

The torch will be handed over to the delegation from Beijing 2022 at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, where the Olympics were resurrected in 1896, then flown to China. It was lit on Monday in Ancient Olympia, the cradle of the ancient Games.

Activists unfurled a Tibetan flag and a banner that read “no genocide” at the Olympics during a ceremony in Olympia on Monday. In Athens, a similar demonstration was organized on the Acropolis.

Tibet has alternated between independence and Chinese domination throughout the centuries. In 1951, China “peacefully freed” the rocky plateau, bringing infrastructure and education to the hitherto undeveloped province.

Human rights activists and exiles, on the other hand, claim that the Chinese government engages in religious repression, torture, forced sterility, and cultural disintegration through forced re-education.

At least one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking, predominantly Muslim minorities are believed to be imprisoned in Xinjiang camps, according to campaigners.

China justified the Xinjiang camps as vocational training centers aimed at decreasing the appeal of Islamic extremism after originally denying their existence.

“Who is going to guarantee that none of my relatives are now working in forced labor factories creating Olympic clothes and uniforms?” Arkin asked on Tuesday.

“Is there anyone who knows where my relatives are? No, I don’t believe so.” The activists said on Tuesday that Hong Kong residents, Tibetans, and Uighurs were subjected to “Orwellian” surveillance in China, which they claimed had become “emboldened” during the 2008 Summer Olympics.

According to Pema Doma, campaign director for Students for a Free Tibet, the IOC is legitimizing “one of the biggest breaches of human rights in the entire twenty-first century” and defiling the spirit of the Games.

“These Games can’t go on as planned; they’ll have to be postponed,” she explained.

IOC President Thomas Bach has dismissed thoughts of a boycott, maintaining the IOC’s political impartiality and asserting that it is up to nations to live up to their duties.

