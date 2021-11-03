Activision Postpones Two Games Due to Workplace Unrest.

Activision Blizzard announced on Tuesday that it will delay the highly anticipated sequels to its blockbuster Diablo and Overwatch games as it deals with workplace disruption.

On an earnings call, chief operational officer Daniel Alegre said, “In recent months, we have taken actions that resulted in the departure of a number of personnel across the firm.”

“As we’ve worked with new Blizzard leadership and inside the franchises themselves, particularly in key creative roles, it’s become clear that some of the Blizzard content scheduled for the year will benefit from longer development time to fulfill its full potential.”

Following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination against women, Activision claimed in a staff email last month that more than 20 employees had “exited” the business.

Employee protests, departures, and a state lawsuit alleging the business permitted toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women have hammered the California-based producer of “Call of Duty.”

The business announced actions last week aimed at strengthening anti-harassment protections at the video game behemoth, including a pay decrease for him.

Bobby Kotick, the company’s CEO, apologized and said he’s requested the board to reduce his compensation to the legal minimum in California, which is $62,500, until the panel “determines that we’ve achieved the transformational gender-related goals.”

Kotick discussed Activision Blizzard’s efforts to enhance workplace culture during an earnings call.

On the call, Kotick added, “The leadership team and I have been hard at work listening to employees and implementing substantial improvements.”

The release dates for Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, which the company claimed as “among the most eagerly awaited in the video game industry,” were not updated.

Overwatch, a first-person, team-based shooter game, was introduced five years ago and has since evolved into a popular esport with its own competition league.

Diablo is a 1997 action role-playing game that has a devoted following and is gaining new life with more recent editions.

According to officials on an earnings call with analysts, the games’ delay will result in a delay in the boost they were projected to provide Activision Blizzard.

The company’s overall earnings for the most recent quarter exceeded forecasts.

Following the release of the financial numbers and notice of the postponement, shares in the US-based video game firm fell 10% in after-market dealings.