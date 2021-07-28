Activision employees are on strike against the company’s treatment of women.

Workers at video game behemoth Activision Blizzard went on strike on Wednesday to protest sexism and harassment, as a call went out online to boycott popular games like “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush.”

The protest took place at Activision’s Irvine, California, headquarters as the business announced a wide-ranging assessment of its workplace standards.

Around 200 people gathered in the shadow of trees lining an university driveway, some waving signs. Cars passing by honked their approval.

“Women’s Voices Matter” and “Play Nice Play Fair” were among the messages on signs.

Messages were also scrawled on pieces of paper that were stretched between a tree and a protester-erected tent.

After reports of a pervasively hazardous workplace resonated in the wake of a state lawsuit, employees of the gaming company called for a protest and work stoppages by remote workers.

The account @JakeEddyCarp posted a list of Activision Blizzard games for players to boycott in support with furious employees on Twitter during the protest.

People in the gaming industry and beyond responded to the latest allegations concerning harmful labor conditions with a social media outpouring of support for the protest.

Elvira, a Twitter user, stated, “Standing in solidarity with #ActiBlizzWalkout and all those who are working hard to create positive changes in the game business.”

“It’s awful to learn of the violence women experience in this industry on a regular basis.”

Prior to the walkout, CEO Bobby Kotick delivered a note to his employees, admitting that the company’s initial response had been “very frankly, tone deaf.”

“Anyone found to be interfering with the integrity of our processes for examining allegations and implementing appropriate punishments will be fired,” he stated.

The studio behind “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” is being sued in California for allegedly violating state laws by “fostering a sexist atmosphere and paying women less than men.”

“I will be standing with my friends and coworkers to make our voices heard and demand real change,” a Zorbrix, an Activision designer, wrote on Twitter with the hashtag #ActiBlizzWalkout.

“We are far stronger together than we are apart.”

A declaration signed by 2,600 employees called for the end of forced arbitration in harassment cases, reforms in hiring processes, and the formation of a diversity and equity task group, according to organizers.

The Santa Monica-based corporation, according to Kotick, “will continue to investigate each and every charge” of sexism. Brief News from Washington Newsday.