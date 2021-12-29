Acting Head Coach Frustrated With Team’s Waste Of LeBron James’ Efforts | Lakers News

The Los Angeles Lakers’ interim head coach, David Fizdale, believes the club is squandering LeBron James’ efforts to help them break their five-game losing streak.

“I’m beating myself in the head because he’s putting up tremendous effort, and I’m trying to think of methods to help him get over the hump with that effort.” I despise how it’s being squandered on loses. But it’s spectacular, and I’m disappointed that it’s being squandered on loses. I’ve never seen anything like this guy to watch and be a part of it, even if those games are turning into L’s,” Fizdale stated via Lakers Nation.

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a five-game losing streak two seasons after their amazing NBA title run during the 2020 Bubble.

During the Lakers’ losing run, the 17-time All-Star has averaged 31.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 36.7 minutes of game action, for an overall plus/minus of -5.2.

When he sits, however, the Lakers begin to play poorly.

James only sat for eight minutes on the bench in the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Brooklyn Nets, and the Nets outscored the Lakers by 16 points.

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook in the offseason was intended to take some of the pressure off LeBron James on most possessions, allowing the 36-year-old to conserve his energy for the most of the game.

During his five-game slump, Westbrook has failed to demonstrate his worth to a Lakers team that is severely lacking in depth, as evidenced by his triple-double on 4-of-20 shooting in a defeat to the Nets, in which he was a -23.

The Lakers’ ability to recapture some semblance of momentum this season was further impeded by their co-star Anthony Davis spraining his MCL against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 17.

“It’s also a period when I have probably more men on the court that don’t know each other right now, and we’re probably a little stagnant offensively.” “I think opponents are grabbing on that unfamiliarity because we’re not completely connected defensively,” Fizdale said.

Thankfully, following a hard-fought 132-123 victory over the Houston Rockets, Westbrook and James’ twin triple-doubles ended the Lakers’ losing skid.

The Lakers gave the duo a lot of playing time, but Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony, who combined for 49 points, also earned flowers.

James' 30-point outbursts in the last five games have made him the only player in the NBA to do so.