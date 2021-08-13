Accusers of Deshaun Watson are enraged, claiming that the NFL was ‘victim-blaming’ him during questioning.

In a Sports Illustrated piece published Friday, two women who have accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault expressed their displeasure with the line of questioning utilized by NFL investigators.

One of the women said that the investigators were being “patronizing” and “victim-blaming” while questioning her, while the other claimed that an investigator asked her what she was wearing during the alleged incident with Watson.

The first of 22 women to accuse Watson of sexual misconduct was Ashley Solis, a massage therapist. She first went public with her name after filing a lawsuit before being asked, and she also met with Houston police to submit a criminal report.

Despite this, Solis claimed the questions she was asked by NFL investigators caught her off guard, especially because two of the investigators were female.

Solis alleged Watson putting his penis in her palm during a massage in her lawsuit. According to Solis, one of the investigators questioned her what she was wearing at the time of the alleged event.

The question “really p**sed me off,” she said. “She explained that that’s something she has to ask—which I don’t believe at all,” Solis told Sports Illustrated. I’m not sure what I’m meant to be wearing that suggests you shouldn’t place your penis on my hand. Is it necessary for me to wear a turtleneck?”

Lisa Friel and Jennifer Gaffney have been selected as the chiefs of the NFL’s personal-conduct investigations, according to the publication. The two ladies also spoke with accuser Lauren Baxley, a massage therapist like Solis.

Baxley told Sports Illustrated that during her claimed confrontation with Watson in June 2020, she was also questioned what she was wearing. Baxley said the investigators asked her why she didn’t halt the session following Watson’s alleged inappropriate behavior with her, and she described their tone as “patronizing” and “victim-blaming.”

Baxley also reported the incident to the Houston Police Department’s adult sex crimes unit, which she said handled the situation better than the NFL’s inquiry. She described her police interview as “extremely courteous,” in contrast to her conversation with NFL questioners, who she said tried to “trip me up” and find “weakness that they believed they could use.”

Watson reported to training camp with the in late July. This is a condensed version of the information.