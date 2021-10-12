According to Tuchel, Chelsea could re-sign a $116 million forward who was their ‘key player.’

Chelsea are apparently intending to re-sign Eden Hazard, who was described by head coach Thomas Tuchel as a “essential player” for the Blues.

Hazard’s transfer has sparked informal talks between Chelsea and Real Madrid. Hazard is now under contract with Real Madrid until 2024, and the Blues are unwilling to pay more than $46 million for him, according to Catalan publication El Nacional.

Hazard joined Real Madrid for $116 million in the summer of 2019 after seven seasons at Chelsea. According to the report, because Chelsea’s offer of $46 million is less than a third of what Real paid for Hazard in 2019, the Spanish club has requested that Chelsea hand over defender Reece James in exchange.

Meanwhile, Hazard, 30, considers a return to Chelsea to be a “really good option.”

Hazard scored 100 competitive goals for Chelsea during his 352 appearances at Stamford Bridge, helping them win many trophies, including two Premier League crowns. Following Chelsea’s Europa League success in 2019, the Belgian forward moved to La Liga, although his career has stalled in Spain due to a series of ailments.

He has struggled to recreate the success he had with the blue shirt, making only 51 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring five goals and assisting nine times.

According to soccer website Football Transfers, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich believes Hazard’s slump is simply a phase and that the winger can reclaim his best form back at the London club.

Tuchel praised Hazard last season when Chelsea faced Real Madrid in the Champions League, calling him a “great player.”

“He has been a significant player for many years at this club and in this league, which is the toughest in the world.

I have the utmost regard for him since he is so consistent. He’s a huge player, and there are a lot of people here that are familiar with him. He was an important member of this team “Tuchel stated earlier this year in an interview.

Chelsea won the Champions League under Tuchel last season, defeating Manchester City in the final in Lisbon.