According to the United Nations, up to $1.7 trillion is wagered illegally on sports each year.

While sports betting is becoming more widely allowed in the United States, illicit sports gambling continues to be a lucrative business around the world. The amount of money wagered on illegal wagers each year, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, might be considerably over $1 trillion.

The UNODC estimated that between $340 billion and $1.7 trillion is wagered on illegal betting markets each year in its first-ever Global Report on Corruption in Sport.

The research notes that “the threat posed to sports by illegal betting is magnified by the growing amount of money-laundering involved with this unlawful activity.” “Estimates of the magnitude and scope of illegal betting vary, with some believing that sports betting launders up to $140 billion every year.” The investigation looks into unlawful betting, sports corruption, and organized crime’s involvement.

According to a new @UNODC investigation, sports corruption has existed since before the first Olympics, but there has been a significant increase in the last 20 years.

The agency invites people to say #NoToCorruption on International Anti-Corruption Day.

According to the survey, Asia accounts for roughly 65 percent of the global betting market. In Europe, sports betting continues to grow in popularity. From October 2018 to September 2019, the United Kingdom generated a gross gaming yield of 14.3 billion pounds.

By throwing down the federal statute against sports betting in 1992, the United States Supreme Court paved the path for each state to authorize the practice in May 2018. As the year 2021 draws to a close, 13 states have legalized mobile sports betting, while the remaining ten only allow in-person betting.

New Jersey became the first state to take in more than $1 billion in legal sports bets in a single month in September.