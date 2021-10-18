According to the odds, the 2021 Heisman Trophy favorites are in the lead halfway through the season.

In 2021, the college football regular season has already reached halftime, and no single player has emerged as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

According to the bookmaker FanDuel, two quarterbacks from the Southeastern Conference—Matt Corral of Ole Miss and Bryce Young of Alabama—are the current leaders. After that, it’s anyone’s game.

At plus-175, Corral and Young are neck and neck. C.J. Stroud of Ohio State is next at plus-700, followed by a steep drop to plus-2000, where Pittsburgh quarterback Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder are tied.

The Heisman Trophy is given to the best player in college football every year. 870 members of the media, 56 live Heisman Trophy winners, and one vote from aggregate fan voters make up the voting panel.

Despite not being on the preseason watch list, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith earned the honor last season. After Jaylen Waddle’s season-ending injury, Smith emerged as Alabama’s top receiver, and Smith became the high-flying offense’s main target.

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler was the favorite entering into 2021, but he was benched this season due to weak play. Rattler is no longer among FanDuel’s top 34 players, but his replacement, freshman Caleb Williams, is rated plus-5000. D.J. Uiagalelei, the Clemson quarterback who was also on the preseason watch list, is not among the players with current odds.

Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels was a preseason favorite, but he has been forced to sit out due to injury. Stetson Bennett, his backup, has a plus-10000 rating while leading the top-ranked Bulldogs.

This season, unlike prior seasons, there haven’t been any moments that have catapulted any players into the spotlight. Last year, Smith had those moments. During LSU’s 2019 championship season, Joe Burrow had such moments.

At the midway point of the season, these are the odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

+175 — Matt Corral, Ole Miss+700 — CJ Stroud, Ohio State+2000 — Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh+2000 — Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati+3000 — Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State+4000 — Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama+4000 — TreVey Henderson, Ohio State+5000 This is a condensed version of the information.