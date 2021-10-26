According to the odds, four quarterbacks are leading the Heisman Trophy race.

The college football season is more than halfway over, but the competition for the Heisman Trophy is just getting started down the stretch.

According to the most recent odds, four quarterbacks are in contention for college football’s most prestigious individual honor. After a strong performance against Tennessee last Saturday, Alabama’s Bryce Young has taken the lead. Then there’s Matt Corral of Ole Miss, who dropped from first to second after a tie for the lead. C.J. Stroud of Ohio State in third, followed by Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh in fourth.

Desmond Ridder, the Cincinnati quarterback, is tied for seventh place with three running backs.

According to FanDuel.com, the odds to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy are as follows moving into the final weekend of October.

+125 — Alabama QB Bryce Young+350 — Ole Miss QB Matt Corral+450 — CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State+900 — Kenny Pickett, QB Pittsburgh+4000 — Desmond Ridder, QB Cincinnati+4000 — Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State+4000 — Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama+4000 — TreVey Henderson, RB, Ohio State+5000 —

The Heisman Trophy is given to the best player in college football every year. 870 members of the media, 56 live Heisman Trophy winners, and one vote from aggregate fan voters make up the voting panel.

Despite not being on the preseason watch list, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith earned the honor last season. After Jaylen Waddle’s season-ending injury, Smith emerged as Alabama’s top receiver, and Smith became the high-flying offense’s main target.

Spencer Rattler of Okalhoma was the favorite heading into 2021, however he was benched this year due to lackluster play. Rattler is no longer in FanDuel’s top 34 players, but his successor, freshman Caleb Williams, is. This is a condensed version of the information.