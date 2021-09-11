According to the New York Times, a video shows that the last US strike in Afghanistan may have targeted an aid worker.

According to The New York Times, a video analysis suggests the US may have erroneously targeted an aid worker rather than Islamic State members in its penultimate hit in Afghanistan, which killed ten civilians.

The Pentagon claims that a Reaper drone strike on August 29 thwarted a new attack planned by the Islamic State extremist organization — the day before US soldiers finished their 20-year mission and after a horrific attack outside the airport where large crowds raced to flee the victorious Taliban.

Aimal Ahmadi, a Kabul resident, told AFP that the hit killed ten civilians, including his young daughter, nephews, nieces, and his brother Ezmarai Ahmadi, who was driving the car that was targeted after he parked.

According to the New York Times, the US military may have seen the killed Ahmadi and a colleague carrying canisters of water, which was in limited supply after the collapse of the Western-backed administration, and picking up a laptop for his employer, based on security camera footage.

Ezmarai Ahmadi worked as an electrical engineer for Nutrition and Education International, a California-based relief and lobbying organization, and was one of thousands of Afghans who requested for resettlement in the United States, according to relatives.

According to US sources, a larger explosion occurred following the drone hit, indicating that the car had explosives.

However, according to the New York Times inquiry, there was no evidence of a second bomb, with only one damage on a neighboring gate and no visible indicators of a second blast, such as blown-out walls.

According to Aimal Ahmadi, ten civilians were murdered. Three civilians were killed, according to US authorities, but the strike stopped another devastating attack.

According to the report, US Central Command “continues to analyze” the strike, but “no other force works harder than we do to prevent civilian casualties,” according to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

“As Chairman (Mark) Milley stated, the strike was predicated on good intelligence, and we continue to think that it prevented an imminent threat to the airport and our men and women still serving there,” Kirby said, referring to the top US commander.

The following morning, a rocket attack claimed by the Islamic State group was launched from a Toyota Corolla similar to Ahmadi’s, according to the New York Times.

More than 71,000 Afghan and Pakistani civilians have perished as a direct result of the US-led war that began after the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.