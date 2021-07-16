According to South Africa, the perpetrators of the disorder sought “insurgency.”

As the death toll from the upheaval reached 212, President Cyril Ramaphosa said those behind a week-long spree of murder and pillaging that stunned South Africa intended a “popular insurgency.”

In a televised address, Ramaphosa admitted that “we were badly prepared” for the unrest, but said that “we will uncover those who have provoked this violence.”

“Those who perpetrated these acts hoped to incite a popular uprising among our people,” he stated.

“We will make every effort to bring those people to justice.”

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in Ramaphosa’s office, had previously told reporters that the investigations “are at a very advanced stage.”

According to her, one of the accused instigators has been arrested, and 11 others are under monitoring.

Shopping malls and warehouses in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) region and Johannesburg have been looted, raising fears of shortages and wreaking havoc on the already devastated economy.

According to Ramaphosa, company owners told him it would take “a few months” to go back to normal after the destruction, which disrupted supply chains and threatened shortages.

According to government estimates, 180 of the 212 individuals slain perished in KZN. Some of the victims were shot, while others died as a result of looting stampedes.

The situation in the affected areas was “gradually and firmly returning to normality,” according to Ntshavheni.

Protests erupted in response to the imprisonment of ex-president Jacob Zuma, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison for obstructing a corruption investigation.

Zuma, who hails from the South African region of KZN, has a strong following among members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), who see him as a champion of the poor.

Those saying looting was purposeful sabotage pushed by Zuma’s followers, Carl Niehaus, a suspended member of the ANC and a Zuma supporter, told an online event that they were “scapegoating.”

Looters have casually plundering supermarkets, pharmacies, and, in one occasion, a blood bank, taking away supplies while police stood by, seemingly powerless to intervene.

According to government data, more than 2,500 people have been arrested for different offenses, including stealing.

The government called up the armed forces reserves on Wednesday to reach a revised goal of sending 25,000 troops, which is ten times the initial number. About a third of active military soldiers are expected to be deployed.

Ramaphosa backed the police, claiming that they acted cautiously in order to avert a disaster.

“To save lives, to ensure that we did not enter into a situation that may have resulted in,” the cops said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.