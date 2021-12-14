According to reports, Tuchel’s $38 million ‘untouchable’ star is close to leaving Chelsea and has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid.

Antonio Rudiger, a defender for Chelsea, is expected to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.

Despite Thomas Tuchel’s efforts to keep Rudiger at Chelsea, who deems him “untouchable,” the center-back has reached a verbal deal with Real Madrid, according to Spanish daily El Nacional. In the summer of 2022, Real Madrid is certain of landing Rudiger, as well as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe, for free.

Rudiger, whose current Chelsea deal expires in less than six months, will be free to talk with international clubs on January 1. According to The Guardian, he has rejected down Chelsea’s initial offer of roughly $184,850 per week because he wants a new contract worth around $264,060-per-week.

Rudiger, who is paid $118,840 a week, has been a key player for the Blues, helping them win the Champions League last season. The French defender believes he is deserving of a place among Chelsea’s top earners.

According to El Nacional, the 28-year-old, who is likely to sign a four-year contract with Real Madrid, has asked his half-brother and agent, Sahr Senesie, to find him a home in the La Finca region, one of Madrid’s most costly neighborhoods.

Real Madrid only purchased one defender after the departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos: David Alaba. Carlo Ancelotti’s quality defense choices are currently limited to these two, despite Eder Militao’s good season. As a result, Real Madrid is ready to sign Rudiger in order to bolster their defense.

Rudiger was previously believed to be in negotiations with Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Manchester City, as well as PSG and Juventus, according to reports.

According to Transfermarkt, Rudiger, who joined Chelsea from Roma in 2017, has a current market worth of about $38 million. Chelsea has won numerous trophies since Rudiger’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, including the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, and Super Cup.

Tuchel also has contract difficulties with his other defenders, notably captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, who both have contracts that expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.