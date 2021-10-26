According to reports, Tuchel might sign a $174 million star amid contract disputes among Chelsea’s key defenders.

Chelsea has apparently been offered a chance to sign Matthijs de Ligt, a center-back, ahead of the summer transfer window in 2022.

According to Goal, the Turin club is aiming to reduce de Ligt’s salary to $385,000 per week. De Ligt’s deal includes hefty add-ons, which means the Dutchman will earn much more in bonuses.

Chelsea currently has one of Europe’s best defenses, having preserved more clean sheets than goals conceded in the 2021-22 season. On Saturday, they crushed Norwich City 7-0 in the Premier League, their third clean sheet in four games.

Chelsea are trying to strengthen their defense after numerous defenders’ contracts expire next summer and no new deals have been negotiated. Last summer, they did everything to sign Seville’s Jules Kounde, but the La Liga club refused to decrease their asking price of $94 million, which the Blues refused to match.

Mino Raiola, De Ligt’s agent, has stated that his client could leave Juventus next summer.

According to Metro, Raiola stated that De Ligt “may also depart Juventus at the conclusion of the season.” “This is how the market works; he has a number of clubs interested in his services.” Only five of Juventus’ eight Serie A games have been started by the 22-year-old, who has been splitting time with veteran Giorgio Chiellini. De Ligt, who transferred from Ajax to Juventus for $87 million in the summer of 2019, has a $174 million release clause in his contract. The release clause is scheduled to be invoked towards the completion of the 2021-22 campaign, according to reports.

Chelsea is in a difficult situation after winning the Champions League last season. Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, and Thiago Silva, Thomas Tuchel’s favoured defenders, are all out of contract in the summer of 2022.

According to Sports Illustrated, Christensen’s contract negotiations have been frozen for two months. The 25-year-old Danish center-back was given a new four-year contract in August, but due to low wages, he has yet to agree to any terms and will be free to begin negotiations with rival teams on January 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, it has been stated that Rudiger, who has made significant progress under Tuchel, has held negotiations with Premier League rivals Manchester City, as well as Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).