According to reports, the killer of a British MP was sent to a counter-terrorism scheme.

According to media sources, the attacker who fatally stabbed British legislator David Amess was referred to an official counter-terrorist scheme for persons believed to be at risk of radicalization.

Detectives had until Friday, October 22 to examine the suspect after he was held under the Terrorism Act, which permitted them to extend his detention, police said late Saturday.

On Friday, 69-year-old Conservative MP David Amess was stabbed to death while speaking with voters at a church in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.

According to police, they are looking into “a potential motivation tied to Islamist extremism.” Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Command is in charge of the investigation.

According to the BBC, Whitehall officials confirmed that the man’s name is Ali Harbi Ali.

Ali, a British citizen of Somali descent, was sent to Prevent, the UK’s counter-radicalisation scheme, a few years ago, according to the BBC.

According to the BBC, Ali did not spend much time on the volunteer program and was never formally a “subject of interest” to MI5, the domestic security agency.

According to The Sunday Times, police and security agencies believe the assailant acted alone and was “self-radicalized,” while he may have been influenced by Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist group in Somalia.

Ali’s father, Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to Somalia’s prime minister, confirmed his son’s detention to The Sunday Times, adding, “I’m feeling quite frightened.”

Police said they’ve been searching three locations in the London region as part of a “rapid investigation.”

According to the Sun newspaper, the attacker stabbed Amess numerous times in front of two female employees before sitting down and waiting for police to arrive.

According to the Daily Mail, he had scheduled an appointment a week in advance.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at a sports field near the crime scene on Saturday evening for a candle-lit vigil and a minute’s silence in honor of the MP.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid his respects at the crime scene, laying floral wreaths outside the church alongside Labour Party leader Keir Starmer in a rare show of unity.

Local citizens, including Muslim families, also piled bouquets near to the police tape.

The high-profile attack, which echoed the assassination of a pro-EU MP ahead of the Brexit referendum, horrified British lawmakers.

