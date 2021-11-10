According to reports, Rodgers has been fined a small amount for violating the Covid-19 protocols.

Aaron Rodgers has been fined a meager $14,650 by the National Football League for breaking the league’s Covid-19 regulations after attending the Green Bay Packers’ Halloween party.

Rodgers, who was not vaccinated, was also fined for not wearing a mask during press conferences, according to ESPN, an American sports network. The league also fined the team $300,000 and receiver Allen Lazard $14,650 for being unvaccinated, just like Rodgers.

The sanctions were imposed after the NFL concluded that the Packers should have reprimanded Rodgers for violating the guideline that prohibits unvaccinated players from congregating in groups of more than three outside the team’s facilities.

The Covid-19 protocol agreement between the players’ union and the league decided Rodgers’ sanction. Rodgers was also spotted not wearing face covers within the Packers’ facility, according to the league’s investigation.

Packers president Mark Murphy told ESPN, “We appreciate the League’s conclusions and recognize the necessity of adhering to the Covid regulations to keep our players and organization safe and healthy.” “We will continue to educate the staff about the importance of the protocols and will remain dedicated to following them.” Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus last week after lying to reporters about being vaccinated, prompting the investigation.

Rodgers, who is in the second year of a four-year, $134 million deal extension, is eligible to return to the team one day before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.