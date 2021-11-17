According to reports, Real Madrid could sign Manchester United’s ‘frustrated’ $47 million star as a replacement for Luka Modric.

Donny van de Beek, a midfielder for Manchester United, is expected to join Real Madrid in January.

Real Madrid expects to obtain Van de Beek at a significantly lesser price due to his lack of playing time, according to Spanish daily Fichajes.

Everton and Newcastle are also interested in Van de Beek, although according to ESPN, the Premier League teams are currently searching for a loan deal for the talented midfielder ahead of the winter market.

In the summer of 2020, Manchester United paid Ajax $47 million for Van de Beek. As a result of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sporadic rotation of Bruno Fernandes in the No. 10 position, Van de Beek has only made 41 competitive appearances for the Red Devils so far. Van van Beek appeared on the field for Manchester United for only 154 minutes in the 2021-22 season, including only 16 minutes in the Premier League.

Van de Beek’s predicament has worsened as a result of his lack of playing time, as he has now lost his place in the Netherlands national squad.

Despite his little playing time, Van van Beek is being pursued by a number of clubs, including Real Madrid, who were one of the frontrunners to recruit the midfielder last year. The epidemic, on the other hand, had a negative impact on the Santiago Bernabeu side, and the Red Devils took advantage of this by signing Van de Beek to a five-year contract.

Van van Beek is being viewed by Los Blancos as an ideal replacement for Luka Modric, who is nearing the conclusion of his illustrious career. Furthermore, Toni Kroos is in his late thirties and may be phased out in the coming years.

Eduardo Camavinga, a young phenom from Rennes, was signed by Real Madrid in the summer of 2021. Los Blancos may begin a smooth transition to the next generation of midfielders by getting Van de Beek to partner with Camavinga in the middle.

Van van Beek was reportedly close to joining Everton on loan ahead of the 2021-22 season, but the move was thwarted by Solskjaer.

"I discussed it (the Everton interest) with the manager and the club." They made it apparent that they wanted me to stay. 'I need you and I want to keep you here,' remarked the manager, who was very optimistic about me. Of course, what I'm seeing right now.