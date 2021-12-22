According to reports, NHL players will not compete in the Beijing Olympics.

According to various reports Tuesday, NHL players would not compete in the Beijing Winter Olympics in February after 50 NHL games were postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.

Unnamed sources told ESPN, the New York Times, the Washington Post, USA Today, and other publications that the NHL and the NHL Players Association had reached an agreement not to send talent to China.

National teams at the Olympics will likely resemble that at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, which had minor-league and recently retired players filling out rosters, with the Olympic Athletes from Russia winning the gold medal.

Unless league seasons are hampered by Covid-19 postponements, the NHL and players union committed to send players to the 2022 and 2026 Winter Olympics.

The NHL has had to postpone 50 games this season due to an outbreak from the visitors, including Tuesday’s game between Washington and Philadelphia.

Staying at home during the Beijing Olympics would provide the players two weeks to reschedule competitions while still giving them some rest.

The NHL will take a break following Tuesday’s lone game, which pits Tampa Bay against Vegas.

Games slated for Wednesday and Thursday were canceled ahead of a three-day Christmas weekend break that was rescheduled so that players would return to work on Sunday.

Teams would be off from Wednesday to Saturday and would return for testing on Sunday, with negative tests being necessary to join team facilities.

The NHL stated on Sunday that any games involving cross-border travel between US and Canadian clubs will be canceled. By Monday, nine clubs had already put their operations on hold for the break.

Concerns about the NHL skipping Beijing arose at that time.

“The NHL and NHLPA are actively considering NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be able to announce a definitive decision in the coming days,” a league official said on Sunday.