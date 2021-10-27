According to reports, Manchester United’s furious $121 million star snubs Solskjaer and stalls contract talks.

A enraged After being benched for Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford, Paul Pogba is said to have spurned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and halted contract discussions with the club.

Pogba came on as a substitute in the second half at Old Trafford, although he only played for 15 minutes. For a harsh foul on Liverpool player Naby Keita, he received a red card. According to The Sun, while he apologized to his teammates for his irresponsibility, he did not speak to Solskjaer.

The current contract of the 28-year-old midfielder with Manchester United expires in the summer of 2022, and given the current situation between the club and the player, Pogba is likely to depart Old Trafford for free. Pogba had joined the Red Devils for a club-record cost of $121 million in 2016.

While the story claimed that a furious Pogba had halted contract talks with Manchester United, his representative, Mino Raiola, has clarified that his client and the Old Trafford club are not currently in talks.

“You’d have to inquire about it with Manchester United. Everything is quiet right now. There is no new information “Raiola informed The New York Times about it.

Pogba was left out of the starting XI for the second time in a row against arch-rivals Liverpool. Even in Manchester United’s Champions League comeback triumph over Atalanta, the Frenchman was on the bench.

Solskjaer is also said to have lost the trust of all of his star players in the Manchester United locker room. He has been accused of failing to address problems between Mason Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo, which is said to be one of the reasons for the club’s present woes.

Pogba last played for Manchester United in a Premier League match, which ended in a 4-2 defeat to Leicester City. Pogba said after the loss that his team needed to be “more mature.” “We’ve had games like this for a long time. We haven’t figured out what’s causing us to give up easy goals; we need to be more mature, play with more experience, and be more arrogant in a positive sense. We must find something, and we must alter “According to Eurosport, Pogba remarked in a post-match interview.

Following his red card in the 5-0 loss to Liverpool, Pogba got a barrage of criticism from former teammates. Manchester United, on the other hand, will “not miss anything,” according to Paul Scholes. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.