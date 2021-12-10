According to reports, Manchester United’s $79 million star could leave to lead Barcelona’s attack.

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United’s star forward, is said to be interested in joining FC Barcelona next summer.

Barcelona is undergoing a major transformation and is planning to give Rashford an opportunity to lead their assault, according to Catalan newspaper El Nacional.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s new head coach, is said to be interested in supporting Jadon Sancho, as well as developing Mason Greenwood, the club’s emerging star. Furthermore, the Portuguese combo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes will always be sure-starters at Manchester United, thus limiting Rashford’s game time.

Rashford may decide to leave his boyhood club in order to obtain more playing time, but due to Barcelona’s continuous financial difficulty, they may struggle to meet Rashford’s asking price. According to ESPN, Manchester United is projected to value Rashford at approximately $79 million.

According to Transfermarkt, the asking price is less than Rashford’s current market worth, which is around $94 million and rising.

Rashford’s contract with Manchester United runs until 2023, with a one-year extension option.

Rashford has had a difficult year, having only played a supporting role for England at the Euros 2020. He missed a penalty in the final against Italy and was subjected to a barrage of internet vitriol as a result. Following that, he had shoulder surgery, which forced him to miss the first ten games of the 2021-22 season.

He has only logged 565 minutes on the field in 11 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and adding an assist.

Barcelona is reportedly interested in signing Rashford’s Old Trafford teammate Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan forward is said to have notified Manchester United of his desire to join Barcelona. Cavani’s current contract expires in less than six months, and the Catalans hope to sign him as a free agent in the summer of 2022.

Manchester United’s next Premier League match is on Saturday against Norwich City. The Red Devils have 24 points after 15 games and are in sixth place in the Premier League rankings for 2021-22.