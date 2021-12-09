According to reports, Manchester United’s $131 million target would reject the club in favor of a move to Chelsea.

Ousmane Dembele, a forward for FC Barcelona, is expected to reject a move to Manchester United.

Dembele’s current deal with Barcelona expires in less than six months, and he will be free to begin negotiations with other clubs on January 1, 2022. While Manchester United has made touch with Dembele’s representation, the Frenchman may prefer to rejoin Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, according to Mundo Deportivo in Spain.

Tuchel was Dembele’s manager at Borussia Dortmund during his sole season at the Bundesliga club, in 2016-17. Dembele had a fantastic season for Dortmund under Tuchel, scoring 10 goals and assisting 21 times in 49 competitive appearances. That piqued Barcelona’s interest, and in the summer of 2017, the La Liga team paid $131 million for Dembele.

According to soccer website Teamtalk, the 24-year-old forward has “no intention” of joining Manchester United due to the competition in attack with Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho, who are now the favored alternatives on the right side.

Chelsea manager Tuchel is said to be a fan of Dembele, who has had an injury-plagued career at Barcelona. Dembele’s preferred choice at the moment is Chelsea, where he believes he will have more opportunities due to Christian Pulisic’s imminent departure.

According to reports, Barcelona has set Dembele a two-week ultimatum to decide on his future at Camp Nou by December 15. The contract talks are being slowed down by Dembele’s agent, which has irritated Barcelona even more.

Moussa Sissoko, Dembele’s agent, has been deliberately prolonging contract discussions by requesting clarification on Dembele’s role at the club, and the Catalans fear the former is attempting to sell his client to the highest bidder.

Dembele has been sidelined yet again this season due to a slew of injuries. He has only made five competitive appearances for Barcelona this season, and he has yet to score his first goal.

He made his Champions League debut for Barcelona against Bayern Munich, however he was unable to make an impression. The five-time winners were defeated 3-0 at Allianz Arena, and as a result, Xavi’s Barcelona were knocked out of European championships. Barcelona has been relegated to the Europa League, Europe’s second-tier competition.