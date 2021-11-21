According to reports, Manchester United will sack Solskjaer after their humiliation at the hands of Watford.

According to sources, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is poised to be fired as Manchester United manager following a humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday.

Solskjaer admitted he was “embarrassed” after his team’s fifth loss in their last seven Premier League games.

According to The Times, The Guardian, and the Manchester Evening News, an emergency board meeting convened following the Watford defeat resulted in the Norwegian’s three-year reign at Old Trafford coming to an end.

After signing a new three-year contract in July, Solskjaer supposedly received a pay package of?7.5 million.

The club’s administration stood by Solskjaer despite humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City during the last international break.

Worse was to come at Vicarage Road, where the Hornets were able to win despite missing two penalties in the first half.

Solskjaer has been able to weather previous difficult patches since taking over in 2018.

United’s latest relegation occurred despite a significant pre-season investment in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane, all of whom were expected to lead the team to their first title since 2013.

According to financial records released this week, United’s compensation expense jumped by 23% in the first quarter of the season.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have not been rewarded for their efforts on the field, as they are currently in seventh place in the Premier League, 12 points behind winners Chelsea, and have been eliminated from the League Cup.

Much more was anticipated of Solskjaer after his first two full seasons in charge had been so promising.

Alex Ferguson has led the squad to back-to-back top-four finishes in the Premier League for the first time since his resignation in 2013.

Solskjaer, who famously scored the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, has yet to win a title since his return to United.

Even when United’s fortunes deteriorated in recent months, the 48-year-old legend’s prominence as a player guaranteed that fans remained loyal to him.

They turned on him on Saturday, when he was booed while holding his hands out in apology.

Solskjaer admitted, “We were outfought.” “The first half was by far the worst we’ve ever played, and I’m not sure why.

Solskjaer admitted, "We were outfought." "The first half was by far the worst we've ever played, and I'm not sure why.

"We've let ourselves and our supporters down, and the boys' minds are currently in a poor place. From this vantage point, it's tough to express, but.