According to reports, Manchester United players blame Solskjaer for the problems between Ronaldo and Greenwood.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who could be fired as Manchester United manager, has apparently failed to settle Cristiano Ronaldo’s and Mason Greenwood’s lack of understanding.

There have been suggestions that Solskjaer has lost the trust of a few of his players following the humbling 5-0 loss to arch-rivals Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday. In fact, ESPN reported that the Norwegian coach’s camp in Manchester had began to come apart even before the nightmare versus Liverpool.

One of the players’ main concerns is Solskjaer’s inability to deal with his misfiring attackers. According to an unnamed source, a number of Manchester United players have noticed that Greenwood and Ronaldo rarely pass the ball to each other in attacking positions, and that the former Real Madrid star is clearly irritated by his younger teammate’s decision to shoot rather than pass in goal-scoring positions. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify it.

Greenwood, 20, has scored four goals for the Red Devils this season, while Ronaldo has six.

Solskjaer has also been accused of “favoritism” toward underperforming players and a refusal to give opportunities to players like Jadon Sancho, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, and Nemanja Matic, who first took over Manchester United’s job as interim manager following Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December 2018. As a result, while on international duty, some players have openly criticized the management.

The Manchester United locker room, on the other hand, is not thought to be as toxic as it was under Mourinho. A number of British and international players still admire Solskjaer.

Manchester United is seriously evaluating Solskjr’s future at the club, since the team has only managed one point in their last four league games. According to The Guardian, the club’s managing director, Richard Arnold, has postponed all meetings for Monday in order to meet with Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer.

On Saturday, Manchester United will travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.