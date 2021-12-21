According to reports, Manchester United is close to signing a midfielder who was rejected by Real Madrid.

Boubacar Kamara, a Marseille midfielder, is reportedly close to joining Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window in 2022.

According to Catalan magazine El Nacional, Manchester United is in advanced talks with the French club about Kamara’s winter transfer. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify it.

Other European clubs are also interested in signing the excellent midfielder, but according to Italian media site Calciomercato, the Red Devils have been “trying to secure a position” to get Kamara and beat AC Milan “in the previous few hours.”

During his stint as Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane sought to sign Kamara. The club, however, had rejected the midfielder for a variety of reasons, according to the El Nacional article.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s new head coach, will serve as the club’s interim manager until the end of the season before becoming a consultant for two years. According to Sports Witness, Kamara, who is expected to be Rangnick’s first signing at Old Trafford, is “respected” by the German manager for his physical and technical abilities.

The 22-year-current old’s contract with Marseille will expire at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and if he does not sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 club by January 1, he will be free to talk with overseas clubs.

Rangnick is reportedly interested in bringing Kamara into Manchester United’s midfield, with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Juan Mata all slated to leave the club in the next six to eight months.

With his important defensive midfield role, Kamara has played 19 competitive games for Marseille this season, helping his side keep nine clean sheets. The young midfielder is noted for his versatility, as he can play a variety of positions in the midfield and can also drop into the defensive line if necessary.

Marseille sits second in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 league with 32 points from 17 games, however they are 13 points behind table-toppers Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Manchester United is not even in the Premier League title fight, as the Red Devils are now in sixth place, 17 points behind leaders Manchester City.