According to reports, Manchester United has rejected Coutinho and instead wants to sign Barcelona’s $102 million superstar.

Manchester United is allegedly interested in signing Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona next summer.

According to Catalan publication El Nacional, the Red Devils are willing to pay $62 million for De Jong, a number that Barcelona will not even consider.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2019 for $97 million, and he has a contract with the club until 2026. De Jong has established himself as a vital player at Barcelona since then, despite the fact that he has only one trophy to his name with the Spanish club — the Copa del Rey in 2020-21.

According to Transfermarkt, De Jong is the most valuable player in La Liga right now, with a market value of roughly $102 million.

Barcelona, which is in tremendous debt of approximately $1.3 billion, is reportedly attempting to raise finances and may contemplate parting ways with De Jong to do so. Head coach Xavi Hernandez is said to have high hopes for incoming midfielders Pedri and Gavi, believing they can fill the void left by De Jong’s departure.

Barcelona president Joan Laporte is alleged to have met with Manchester United officials during the club’s recent trip to the United Kingdom to discuss a potential trade for Manchester City’s Ferran Torres.

Barcelona are interested in signing Edinson Cavani, a forward for Manchester United who wants to leave Old Trafford for more playing time. Barcelona officials offered Manchester United the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho during this chat. According to the same El Nacional story, the Old Trafford side turned down that offer and instead inquired about de Jong.

Meanwhile, it’s been stated that Manchester City has insisted that De Jong be included in a trade deal that may see either Fernando Torres or Raheem Sterling join Barcelona.

Barcelona is hoping to sign Cavani on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. The Catalan club is concentrating on possible free transfers due to their financial difficulties. The Blaugrana are also said to be in advanced talks with Chelsea right-back Cesar Azpilicueta, whose contract with the Blues expires at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.