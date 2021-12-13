According to reports, Manchester United has identified Barcelona’s $56 million star as Pogba’s ‘natural replacement.’

Manchester United are reportedly interested in recruiting Gavi, a teenage phenom from FC Barcelona, during the summer transfer window of 2022.

Manchester United intends to offer 17-year-old Gavi a lucrative deal that Barcelona will be unable to match, according to Spanish daily Todofichajes.

Barcelona owes roughly $1.3 billion in debt. Gavi has a $56 million release clause in his contract with Barcelona, which runs until 2023. Barcelona has been attempting to sign Gavi to a long-term contract, but the two parties have yet to come to an agreement.

Many players are said to have put their contract renewals on hold following Barcelona’s Champions League relegation and their disastrous La Liga run, which has them ranked ninth in the 2021-22 league table. Gavi is one of them.

According to Goal.com, Manchester United are considering Gavi as a “natural replacement” for Paul Pogba, who is expected to leave on a free transfer next year.

In the hunt to sign Gavi, Manchester United may have to compete with Premier League rivals Liverpool. According to reports, the Liverpool board is willing to pay Gavi’s release clause since the club believes it would be a good investment.

Meanwhile, Pogba has had a new contract proposal on the table since July, with fewer than six months left on his current Manchester United contract. However, the former Juventus player has yet to answer.

“I wouldn’t say he’s unworthy of being kept. However, players must aspire to play for a major club such as Manchester United. I don’t think it makes sense to try to persuade a player to alter his mind if he doesn’t want to play for Manchester United in the medium or long term “Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, stated in an interview with the Guardian.

“But let’s see what happens; I spoke with him [Pogba] on the phone for 15 minutes a few days ago [Tuesday]. Let’s have him come back, get in shape, and train with the team to see where we stand and how the team has progressed since then “The interim manager went on to say more.

Players should not need to be persuaded to stay at a club like Manchester United, according to the German manager.

“Manchester United is a huge club. I don’t believe anyone at the club will ever need to be persuaded to stay “Rangnick stated.

Pogba is now out due to a hamstring issue. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.