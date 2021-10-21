According to reports, Liverpool might sign a $93 million star who has won the Premier League three times.

Raheem Sterling, who has won three Premier League titles with Manchester City, is apparently interested in returning to Liverpool FC.

Liverpool will face a difficult battle in luring Sterling away from their arch-rivals Manchester City, who value the Englishman at $93 million. According to Sports Witness, the Reds are unlikely to pay a cost as high as the stated amount for Sterling, who will turn 27 next summer.

Sterling, who has a contract with Manchester City until 2023, has stated that he would prefer to leave the club owing to a lack of playing time. Pep Guardiola, who was angered by Sterling’s comments, indicated in an interview with the German daily BILD that the Etihad club would sell him if that was his choice.

Sterling has also claimed that, having spent his entire professional career in England, he would welcome the opportunity to play elsewhere.

“I’d be open to going somewhere else [to play more often]right now if the opportunity presented itself. As I previously stated, football is the most important thing to me – challenges that I have set for myself since I was a child, as well as ambitions of playing abroad. As an English player, all I’ve ever known is the Premier League, and I’ve always had a nagging feeling that one day I’d like to play abroad to see how I’d fare against a different challenge “In a recent interview, Sterling was reported by talkSport as saying.

Despite their financial difficulties, Barcelona was said to be interested in acquiring Sterling. However, given Man City’s exorbitant asking price of $93 million, their plans may be suspect.

According to Teamtalk, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is also interested in signing Sterling because Kylian Mbappe’s future at the Parc des Princes remains unknown.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s sturdy front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino are performing admirably. Mane and Salah will be 30 years old next year, while Firmino will be 31.

Liverpool has been in talks with Salah’s agency over the Egyptian King’s contract renewal, according to reports. The goal-scoring dynamo has demanded a whopping $550,000 weekly wage, which would make him Liverpool’s highest-paid player.

Sterling joined Liverpool’s youth program in 2010 and began his professional career there. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.