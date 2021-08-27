According to reports, Juventus wants Manchester City’s $67 million forward as part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s deal.

In the summer of 2021, Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus as part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s deal.

While Manchester City wants to add a forward after failing to get Harry Kane, Sky Sports reports that the Etihad club does not want to part ways with Jesus this summer.

According to Transfermarkt, Jesus’ current market worth is roughly $67 million.

Juventus is willing to sell Ronaldo before the summer transfer window closes on August 31, but will only accept offers that match their $29 million asking price. Ronaldo’s contract expires in a year, and Juventus does not want to lose the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for nothing. Furthermore, the club will be pleased to save $689,000 on weekly wages.

Ronaldo, who has yet to speak directly with Juventus about his desire to leave the club this summer, has informed his teammates of his desire to depart Turin. According to Italian writer Fabrizio Romano, who has a track record in the European transfer market, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendis, would be in direct touch with Manchester City to discuss the Portuguese forward’s wage.

City would not match Ronaldo’s current pay at Juventus, which is $36 million after taxes every year, according to Romano.

Unnamed sources in Italy told Sky Sports that Manchester City are willing to offer the 36-year-old attacker a two-year contract worth $18 million per season. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify it.

Manchester City think their current roster is far stronger than previous season after signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a Premier League record fee of $136 million. Furthermore, despite not fitting their ideal profile, City is interested in signing Ronaldo, especially after losing the Champions League final to Chelsea last season. The Etihad side, on the other hand, won the Premier League, finishing 12 points ahead of their arch-rivals Manchester United.

Despite his age, Ronaldo still has a knack for scoring goals. Ronaldo, along with Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick, finished joint-top scorer at the just ended Euros 2020 with five goals and one assist. Ronaldo scored 36 goals and added four assists in 44 competitive games for Juventus in the 2020-21 season. He scored 16 goals more than teammate lvaro Morata.

Ronaldo departed training on Wednesday with an arm injury after missing Juventus’ season opener against Udinese. Brief News from Washington Newsday.