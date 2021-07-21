According to reports, Juventus might use Ronaldo in a sensational swap deal to sign PSG’s $71 million forward.

In the ongoing summer transfer season, Juventus are apparently considering to employ Cristiano Ronaldo in a spectacular swap deal.

According to French daily L’Equipe, Juventus wants to transfer Ronaldo to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in exchange for Argentina forward Mauro Icardi.

Ronaldo’s current contract, which he signed with Juventus in 2018, expires in a year. The talented forward’s current Juventus deal is worth $5 million per month, and the Turin club is struggling to offer him an extension due to the financial problems brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. Juventus is pushing for the swap deal in order to avoid losing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for free next summer.

Juventus has been after Mauro Icardi for a long time. The Serie A giants attempted to sign him last summer, but he chose to join PSG instead. In the 2019-20 season, Icardi joined the Ligue 1 team on loan from Inter Milan. He had a strong debut season at PSG, scoring 20 goals and providing four assists in 34 games across all competitions.

PSG and Juventus were the primary opponents in the race to recruit Icardi in the summer of 2020, with the French club eventually gaining the Argentinian’s services.

According to reports, Icardi’s contract includes a condition that requires PSG to pay Inter Milan a cost of roughly $16 million if he is sold to another Serie A team. According to the sports website Football Italia, this was supposedly placed to thwart the player’s prospective transfer to Juventus.

PSG paid roughly $71 million for Icardi’s four-year contract last year. However, according to Transfermarkt, Icardi’s current market value is roughly $45 million.

Despite the fact that Ronaldo is nearing the end of his career, the 36-year-old forward remains one of Europe’s finest. He recently finished the Euros 2020 as the joint-leading scorer with five goals. Ronaldo, who shows no signs of slowing down, scored 36 goals in 44 competitive games for Juventus last season, and was the league’s leading scorer with 29 goals, five more than Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

PSG’s chances in the Champions League will be boosted even more by Ronaldo’s arrival.

PSG have already made a few eye-catching signings in the ongoing summer transfer window after failing to win the league title previous season. The Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament has already been signed by the past Ligue winners. Brief News from Washington Newsday.