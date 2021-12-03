According to reports, Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to make a $90 million January move for ‘Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo.’

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is allegedly interested in signing Porto’s Luis Diaz during the upcoming January transfer window.

In January, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be absent from Liverpool since they will be out on international service at the Africa Cup of Nations. In the absence of Mane and Salah, Liverpool manager Klopp wants to add a forward to his squad to assist alleviate the attacking strain on the team. The Reds are currently in third position in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Chelsea in 2021-22.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Diaz, dubbed the “Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo,” has impressed Liverpool manager Klopp, who is known to be a fan of the South American forward.

Diaz, 24, moved to Porto in the summer of 2019 after beginning his professional career in Colombia. Because the Colombian forward has yet to hit his best, it might be a fantastic purchase for Liverpool. According to Portuguese news outlet Record, Diaz has a $90 million release clause in his contract with Porto, which runs until 2024.

When Liverpool hosted Porto in the Champions League last month, the Portuguese club’s No. 7 was scrutinized closely. Diaz, who started for Porto, is thought to have passed what would have been an audition at Anfield, despite the fact that his team lost 2-0.

Diaz is having a fantastic season at Porto, scoring 12 goals and adding two assists in 19 games across all competitions. Porto are currently in first place in the league with 32 points and have yet to lose a match. The Colombian international has played a key role in Porto’s success so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 12 league appearances for the Portuguese club.

Diaz made headlines at the Copa America earlier this year when he and Lionel Messi tied for the tournament’s top goal scorer with four goals each. Diaz scored for his country during the semi-final encounter between Argentina and Colombia, but Colombia lost on penalties to the eventual champions.