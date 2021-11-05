According to reports, Coutinho may return to the Premier League, but not to Liverpool.

Philippe Coutinho, a midfielder for FC Barcelona, is expected to return to the Premier League, but not to his old club Liverpool FC.

Coutinho, who is unlikely to get enough playing time once Xavi takes over at Barcelona, might move in the January transfer window. According to Spanish daily SPORT, Barcelona is keen to get rid of Coutinho’s exorbitant salary, and Premier League side Newcastle United is interested in acquiring the Brazilian’s services.

Newcastle has received a cash boost ahead of the winter market because to the lucrative Saudi takeover. According to the source, Barcelona would even take a loan with an option to buy, but the La Liga giants are adamant that they want to permanently part ways with Countinho, who joined them from Liverpool in January 2018 for a hefty $190 million fee.

Coutinho’s asking price will be lower this time, making it much easier for Newcastle to sign the midfielder.

Newcastle is also rumoured to be willing to pay Barcelona’s injury-prone striker Ousmane Dembele a $17 million annual wage.

Countinho played in 11 games for the squad under Koeman in the 2021-22 season, but he was an unused replacement when Sergi Barjuan took over as coach in Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League victory over Dynamo Kyiv.

Barcelona has long admired Coutinho’s professionalism, but they have never been satisfied with his on-field performances. One of the reasons they loaned him to Bayern Munich for the 2019-20 season was because of this. Countinho ended up winning the Champions League with the German club, which was unfortunate for the Catalans. In actuality, he scored twice and assisted once for Bayern Munich in their semi-final 8-2 thrashing of the player’s parent club, Barcelona.

Coutinho returned to Barcelona for the 2020-21 season, but his season was cut short due to a knee injury, and he only made 14 appearances.

The Brazilian has a contract with Barcelona until 2023, and in 101 appearances for the club, he has 24 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

Barcelona is still looking for a new coach to replace Xavi. The former Barcelona captain is now the manager of Al-Sadd, a club headquartered in Qatar.