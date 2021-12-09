According to reports, Chelsea players are dissatisfied with the way the club is handling this star’s contract situation.

A few Chelsea players are said to be dissatisfied with the club’s handling of Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract predicament.

Azpilicueta’s current contract with Chelsea expires in less than six months, but the right-back has failed to sign an extension despite heavy interest from FC Barcelona. According to Eurosport, this has left some of his teammates “perplexed,” as they believe Azpilicueta is an important part of the club. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify it.

Chelsea is already preparing a send-off for their captain. According to Catalan media outlet El Nacional, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich regards Azpilicueta as “one of the most significant footballers in the club’s history” and is planning a “farewell of splendor” for the Blues captain.

Azpilicueta has been with Chelsea for nearly a decade and is an important part of the team. He was instrumental in the team’s success, winning two Premier League wins and a Champions League triumph.

Azpilicueta is hoping to stay at Chelsea, despite the fact that he is aware of the interest in him. He wants to keep his options open because he hasn’t signed to an extension yet, according to the Eurosport report.

Barcelona are said to be in “early conversations” with Azpilicueta, who is sought by Xavi Hernandez at Camp Nou, with president Joan Laporte agreeing to his coach’s request. With Barcelona’s financial crisis in mind, the Catalans want to concentrate on players who will be free agents at the end of the 2021-22 season, and Azpilicueta is one of them.

If Barcelona can sign the Chelsea captain, it will be Azpilicueta’s first return to Spain in 11 years, having leaving Osasuna to join Marseille in France.

Apart from Azpilicueta, other Chelsea defenders such as Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have yet to sign a contract extension with the club. While Christensen is anticipated to extend his contract, Rudiger, a Frenchman, is slated to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022.