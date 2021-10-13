According to reports, Barcelona’s $40 million star might be the first player to arrive in Newcastle following the Saudi takeover.

Clement Lenglet of FC Barcelona might be the first player to join Newcastle United following their spectacular takeover by a Saudi group.

Newcastle do not want to spend a lot of money in January, but Lenglet is on their radar ahead of the winter market, according to Spanish daily SPORT. According to the source, the Premier League club has already contacted Barcelona to inquire about Lenglet’s availability during the January transfer window.

Lenglet has been with Barcelona since 2018 and has a deal through 2026 with the La Liga leaders. In the summer of 2018, Barcelona paid Seville $40 million to sign Lenglet.

Despite the fact that Lenglet stated that he did not want to leave Barcelona this summer, he has slipped down Ronald Koeman’s priority list. In the 2021-22 season, he has only made four appearances, all of which have been in La Liga. Furthermore, he has only started one of the four games. In each of the other games, he has played for four minutes or less.

The French center-back is thought to fit the profile that Newcastle is searching for. Lenglet would also improve the level of defense for the Magpies, especially as he is left-footed and his asking price won’t be too exorbitant given Barcelona’s current financial position. According to Transfermarkt, Lenglet’s current market worth is roughly $28 million.

Barcelona has accused Lenglet’s compatriot Ousmane Dembele of initiating talks with Liverpool and Manchester United “behind their backs,” according to reports.

While the Catalans believed they had reached an agreement with Dembele, the La Liga giants now believe the player’s agency has already spoken to Liverpool and Manchester United behind the scenes.

Dembele’s contract will expire at the end of the current campaign. If the French attacker rejects a new contract with Barcelona, Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards, who is known for making surprise deals for the Reds, is hoping to recruit him in January. Liverpool are expected to persuade Dembele to sign a pre-contract in January, allowing the 24-year-old attacker to join the club for free for the 2022-23 season.