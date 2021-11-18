According to reports, Barcelona is willing to sell their most valuable La Liga player, worth $102 million, amid interest from Liverpool.

According to reports, FC Barcelona is willing to sell midfielder Frenkie de Jong, and Liverpool FC is interested in signing him.

De Jong, who is regarded as one of the top midfielders in the current crop, has a contract with Barcelona until 2026. According to Spanish daily Diario AS, Barcelona is aiming to raise finances by selling De Jong and expects to receive substantial offers from prominent European clubs.

According to Transfermarkt, De Jong is the most valuable player in La Liga right now, with a market value of roughly $102 million.

According to Teamtalk, Barcelona, who is in severe need of cash ahead of the forthcoming transfer windows, is willing to accept offers as low as $78 million for De Jong.

According to reports, despite the fact that new head coach Xavi Hernandez is not in a rush to make new players, the club has set a budget of less than $11 million for the January transfer window.

Xavi is said to think Pedri and Gavi, two up-and-coming midfielders, can fill the void left by De Jong’s departure. De Jong, who joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019, is having a difficult season in 2021-22 due to injuries and poor form.

Liverpool were unable to fill the void left by Gini Wijnaldum’s departure this summer. The Netherlands international, who was a key member of the Reds’ four-trophies-winning squad between 2019 and 2020, left Anfield for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s sporting director, is thought to view De Jong’s move to Anfield as a great parting gift, given he is due to leave the club after a decade of association. Xavi might use the money from De Jong’s departure to sign either Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling or RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo.

In the race to recruit De Jong, Liverpool could face heavy opposition from Manchester City. Given Barcelona’s interest in Sterling, it was previously rumoured that the Etihad side had urged the Catalans to include De Jong in a Sterling swap deal.

Meanwhile, Barcelona is interested in signing RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi, whom Xavi has admired since he was a teenager. The Barcelona team is set to contact the Austrian club with a $45 million offer for Adeyemi this week.