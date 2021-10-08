According to reports, Barcelona is considering a bid for Liverpool’s Champions League hero Mo Salah.

FC Barcelona is reportedly interested in signing another Liverpool FC forward in addition to superstar Mohamed Salah.

Barcelona sits ninth in the La Liga table after a terrible start to the 2021-22 season, and they are looking for solutions despite their continued financial problems. According to Spanish daily SPORT, the Catalans are pondering a deal for Salah’s Liverpool teammate Divock Origi.

Barcelona are keen to improve their attack following the exits of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, according to sports website Teamtalk, and are looking to sign players with expiring contracts for affordable terms.

Barcelona wants to sign Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. Before Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) rushed in to grab the Dutchman’s services, a deal was thought to be on the table. Barcelona did, however, get Sergio Aguero for free from Manchester City later in the summer window, but the Argentinean attacker has yet to make his Barca debut owing to a calf problem.

Origi’s current contract expires in a year, and he has dropped down Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order at Liverpool, especially since the signing of Diogo Jota last year. Origi has made four appearances for Liverpool in the 2021-22 season, in all competitions, but only two minutes in the Premier League.

The Belgian attacker began Liverpool’s Champions League encounter against AC Milan, scoring an assist in the 3-2 victory for his team. Origi was also in the starting lineup for Liverpool’s League Cup match against Norwich. The 26-year-old attacker scored a goal and added an assist while playing the entire 90 minutes.

In 2001, Origi joined Genk’s youth academy. After nine years at the club, the Belgian forward was signed by Lille, a French club. He progressed through Lille’s youth system before making his senior debut for the Ligue 1 club. Before joining Liverpool for the 2015-16 season, he scored 16 goals in 89 competitive appearances for Lille.

Origi was an important part of the Liverpool team that won four championships in recent years, including the Champions League and the Premier League. In fact, the midfielder scored Liverpool’s second goal in their 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham in Madrid in 2019.