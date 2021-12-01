According to reports, Barcelona has made a $190 million offer to Manchester United and Manchester City ahead of the January transfer window.

Philippe Coutinho has reportedly been offered by FC Barcelona to Manchester United and Manchester City ahead of the January transfer window.

Barcelona are rumored to be interested in signing Manchester City’s Ferran Torres as well as United’s Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial during the winter transfer window. Last week, Barcelona CEO Ferran Reverter and football director Mateu Alemany paid separate visits to both Manchester teams to discuss their interest in those players.

Barcelona offered former Liverpool midfielder Coutinho as part of an agreement to reduce City and United’s asking prices for their respective players during those talks, according to Spanish publication SPORT. Both Manchester clubs have valued their players at $91 million and have insisted on getting the entire sum up front.

Barcelona is also interested in Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling, who has slid down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order at Etihad Stadium. According to Metro UK, City value the English playmaker at $60 million.

Given Barcelona’s alleged debt of $1.3 billion, the Camp Nou side will not be able to meet the demands of the English teams in the January window or the subsequent summer market.

Coutinho is not expected to leave Barcelona in January, according to reports, because Xavi wants the Brazil international to play under his management before making a decision on his future.

Coutinho is the third most expensive signing in the history of the soccer transfer market, having transferred from Liverpool to Barcelona for $190 million. Unfortunately, the former Reds midfielder is still battling for a spot in Barcelona’s squad three years later.

Barcelona also wants to get rid of Coutino because of his high salary.

Coutinho has only made 13 appearances for the Catalans in all competitions this season, scoring two goals.

Barcelona’s performance has improved since Xavi’s arrival. The Catalan club has now gone three games without losing, with two wins and a goalless draw. They won 1-0 and 3-1 over Espanyol and Villarreal, respectively, in La Liga. Barcelona had won two straight league games for the first time in the 2021-22 season, and the victory over Villarreal was their first away win of the season.