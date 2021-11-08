According to reports, Barcelona could lose a $87 million star as part of a swap deal for Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City are planning a spectacular swap deal in which Raheem Sterling will join FC Barcelona next summer.

According to Catalan daily El Nacional, City will offer Barcelona the chance to sign Sterling, but the Catalan club will have to include midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the deal.

Sterling, who has slipped down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order at Manchester City, is expected to be an ideal fit under new head coach Xavi Hernandez’s 4-3-3 formation, and the Englishman might be affordable for the Catalans as well, given the club’s present financial difficulties.

Manchester City may have to compete with Bayern Munich for De Jong’s signature. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Bundesliga club and Barcelona have held preliminary negotiations about de Jong’s future and will meet again soon.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for $87 million. While he has had his moments in recent years, the Catalans are thought to be dissatisfied with his performances. Guardiola’s City are aware that De Jong has not lived up to his potential, but the Spaniard is confident that once he arrives at Etihad Stadium, the young midfielder will be able to rehabilitate.

De Jong has 106 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring nine goals and supplying 15 assists. His contract with the club runs until 2026.

Barcelona is tenth in the 2021-22 La Liga table, with three loses, five ties, and four victories, and is off to their worst start in the league’s history.

Barcelona’s most recent league game ended in a 3-3 tie against Celta Vigo after they relinquished a 3-0 lead.

De Jong confessed in a post-match interview that Barcelona lacked personality and “forgot to play” against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

“I believe we forgot to play in the second half because we were stranded. It was a personality flaw. We need to evolve as players because we need to give more when the opponent is putting pressure on us. That is all there is to it. This game was crucial for us to move up the table, and [our failure to win it]was a huge setback. Because we have a lot of quality, we can still compete [for La Liga]. There have been a lot of points lost, and it will be difficult, but we must persevere “According to Marca, De Jong said in the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.