According to reports, Atletico Madrid is interested in signing Manchester United’s $38 million star in an exchange deal.

Atletico Madrid is reportedly considering an exchange deal to bring Manchester United star Anthony Martial to the club.

According to Eurosport, Atletico Madrid will contact Manchester United with a formal offer near the end of December in a bid to sign Martial during the January transfer window. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify it.

The name of the player that Atletico Madrid would offer Manchester United in exchange for Martial, who has slid down the pecking order at United, has not been mentioned in the report.

Martial’s representative Philippe Lamboley, the executive director of USFA Management, has stated that the Frenchman has decided to leave Old Trafford in January.

“Anthony has expressed his desire to quit the club in January. All he has to do now is play. He does not want to stay in January, and I will contact the club as soon as possible “According to Lamboley, who spoke to Sky News.

In the 2021-22 season, Martial has only made 10 appearances for Manchester United. While he was in the Premier League squad 11 times, he only played in seven games. This season, Martial has only started two league games and has been used as an unused substitute four times.

In 2015, the France international moved from Monaco to Manchester United. According to the new contract Martial signed with the Red Devils in 2019, the forward is under contract through 2024, with a one-year extension option. According to Transfermarkt, Martial’s current market worth is around $38 million.

Manchester United’s decision on whether or not to let Martial depart in January is still up in the air. Ralf Rangnick, the club’s interim manager, denied the former’s exit speculations in a recent interview.

“I don’t communicate with agents through the press or the media. The player hasn’t discussed it with me or with us. He notified the doctor and the medical department that he would not be available after the final training session before the Crystal Palace game because the discomfort in his knee was too severe. We’ll have to wait and watch what happens “According to Teamtalk, Rangnick remarked in the interview.